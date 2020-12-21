Smith reeled in all three of his targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to Tampa Bay.
Smith more than doubled his previous single-game career high in receiving (14), as he got his afternoon started with two catches in a three-play sequence during a Falcons touchdown drive in the second quarter. The San Jose State product has garnered five targets over the past two weeks after attracting a total of five in nine appearances between Weeks 4 and 13.
