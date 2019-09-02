Smith signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith was surprisingly let go by the Raiders over the weekend but didn't take long to find a new team. The 27-year-old had only one carry and five receptions in 16 games last season serving as a blocking fullback.

