Smith, who went without a rush attempt or a target during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers, concluded the 2020 season with 11 receptions (on 15 targets) for 59 yards and four carries for seven yards.

The 28-year-old ranked fifth in the NFL in total snaps among fullbacks, setting a career high with his 15 offensive touches during the 2020 campaign. Smith has been one of the more heavily utilized players at the position during his time with Atlanta over the past two seasons, but it remains to be seen what his role will be playing for a new head coach next season. He's under contract with the Falcons for two more seasons at an average cap hit of $1.5 million per year. However, Atlanta has the option to part ways with the fullback this offseason if willing to absorb a $733,000 dead cap hit, per Spotrac.