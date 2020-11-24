Smith caught his lone target for a four-yard gain in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.
Smith has now caught five of six targets this year, none of which went for more than four yards. The 28-year-old fullback's main contributions are on special teams, where he is tied for third on the team with five tackles.
More News
-
Falcons' Keith Smith: Set to come off COVID-19 list•
-
Falcons' Keith Smith: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Falcons' Keith Smith: Agrees to three-year extension•
-
Falcons' Keith Smith: Six touches for Falcons in 2019•
-
Falcons' Keith Smith: Lands in Atlanta•
-
Raiders' Keith Smith: Resumes practicing•