Smith (knee) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 28-year-old has thus far been able to avoid injury this season, suiting up for all 11 of the Falcons' games while accumulating 19 scrimmage yards on eight touches. His knee issue came to light on Wednesday's injury report, but a full practice session means he should be ready to go for a Week 13 matchup against New Orleans, barring any setbacks.
