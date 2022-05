Smith underwent offseason knee surgery, but he's expected to be ready for training camp, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons last year and finished with career highs in rushing attempts (nine) and rushing yards (31), while adding nine receptions for 56 yards. The veteran fullback hasn't missed a game since 2015 and has garnered a consistent role for Atlanta over the past three seasons.