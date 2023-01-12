Smith finished the regular season with two yards on one carry and an eight-yard reception on two targets while playing in all 17 of the Falcons' games during the 2022 season.

In his fourth season with Atlanta, Smith once again saw a near-even split between offense and special-teams work. The fullback played 246 offensive snaps on the campaign, compared to 261 on special teams, where he served as a key member of Atlanta's coverage and return units. Smith is headed for unrestricted free agency this offseason, but the Falcons will presumably be interested in retaining him if head coach Arthur Smith continues to include a fullback as part of his offensive scheme in 2023.