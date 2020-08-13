Smith announced that he has been cleared to enter team facilities after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list July 29, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran fullback is one of seven Atlanta players to have so far landed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, but now he rejoins the Falcons' backfield in Flowery Branch as the team sits one month away from kicking off its season against Seattle. Smith certainly wasn't a down-in, down-out kind of player during his debut campaign in Atlanta last year, but he was more heavily utilized than the vast majority of modern fullbacks. He ranked sixth in the NFL in offensive snap percentage among fullbacks during 2019 (16.6 percent) and enters 2020 as a key fixture towards Atlanta's directive of improving the ground attack.