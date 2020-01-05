Falcons' Keith Smith: Six touches for Falcons in 2019
Smith ran for eight yards on five carries and registered a 13-yard reception during his debut season with Atlanta.
The former Cowboy and Raider was not granted a single goal-line carry during 2019, but he did account for five yards on his two red-zone rush attempts. Smith was one of the more highly utilized full backs in the NFL this season, ranking sixth at the position with 198 total snaps. Among qualified players Smith also placed as Pro Football Focus' eighth-best run-blocking FB, a surprisingly high mark given that the Falcons finished 30th in rush offense as a team. His one-year contract expires over the offseason, leaving Atlanta with a decision to make on the 27-year-old Smith.
