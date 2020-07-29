Smith was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Atlanta will be without the services of its top fullback for the early stages of the abbreviated offseason program, after Smith joined teammates Jamal Carter and Jaylinn Hawkins on the inactive/COVID list. Smith was reportedly asymptomatic, emphasizing the importance of the league's mandated "two negative test" policy, which ensures that players show to be clear of COVID-19 on two separate occasions before being allowed into team facilities. The 28-year-old fullback will be delayed in acclimating to in-person activities this summer, but Atlanta averts potential disaster by catching the issue up front and preventing spread to the locker room.