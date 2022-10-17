Smith tallied one carry for two yards and reeled in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 28-14 victory versus the 49ers.
Smith played 28 offensive snaps and garnered his first two touches of the campaign. The fullback remains irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues, but he is likely to see periodic touches in Arthur Smith's downhill running scheme.
