Falcons' Keith Tandy: Picked up by Falcons
Atlanta and Tandy agreed to a contract Monday, Will McFadden of the Falcon's official site reports.
Tandy, a former Buccaneer and experienced veteran, brings depth to Atlanta's safety position following a season-ending injury to Keanu Neal (knee). Having played in 84 games with 156 tackles, 14 pass defenses, eight interceptions and a sack to his name, Tandy should play a key rotational role in Atlanta's defense this season.
