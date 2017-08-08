Taylor signed with the Falcons on Tuesday, JuliaKate E. Culpepper of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Taylor spent last season on the practice squads of San Francisco, Seattle and Kansas City. The University of Florida product is not really battling for a running back spot since the Davonta Freeman/Tevin Coleman handcuff has proved more than adequate, so he'll likely try taking on Brian Hill for the job as a situational back and returner.