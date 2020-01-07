Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: 14 appearances during 2019 campaign
Ishmael picked up 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble across 14 appearances (including three starts) for the Falcons in 2019.
The 28-year-old Ishmael has been a stalwart on Atlanta's game-day roster over the past six campaigns, averaging 15.2 appearances per season between 2014 and 2019. He saw an uptick in defensive involvement after Keanu Neal (Achilles) suffered a season-ending injury Sept. 22, fielding at least 37 snaps for Atlanta's defense in every game between Weeks 3 and 7. Ishmael averaged just 5.9 defensive snaps per game Weeks 8 through 17, but he remained one of the Falcons' more integral special-teams pieces during that span, garnering at least 63 percent of the special-teams playing time over his final six appearances of the year. The veteran now becomes an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2020 offseason.
