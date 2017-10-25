Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Breaks out in loss
Ishmael tallied nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Ishmael had recorded just two tackles (one solo) across five games before Sunday's impressive showing. He was on the field for just 28 snaps (38.0 percent), so he certainly made the most of his opportunities. He could be in line for some more playing time going forward.
