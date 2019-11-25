Play

Ishmael (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated injury report, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ishmael missed the last two games with the concussion but may be able to return for Thursday's matchup with New Orleans. However, the Falcons didn't actually practice Monday and the 28-year-old hasn't officially cleared the concussion protocol, so there's a chance he could miss another contest.

