Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Getting ample reps at safety
Ishmael is expected to field the majority of his practice snaps at safety following Monday's season-ending injury to J.J. Wilcox (knee-ACL), D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Falcons are surveying contingency plans by providing Ishmael with substantial reps at safety, a position he has familiarity with after playing four collegiate seasons as a defensive back, and being selected as Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year (2012) during his time at Central Florida. Ishmael began his career with Atlanta as a safety and worked his way up to being a 10-game starter at the position in 2014, but the majority of his defensive snaps over the past two years have come at linebacker. The coaching staff seems excited about sliding Damontae Kazee to nickelback and maintaining him in a prominent role, rather than him being exclusively a backup safety with Keanu Neal (ACL) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) returning from injury. Therein lies the motivation to both see what Ishmael can still do at the position, and to sharpen his skills so that Kazee is not the only reliable backup option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...