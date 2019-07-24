Ishmael is expected to field the majority of his practice snaps at safety following Monday's season-ending injury to J.J. Wilcox (knee-ACL), D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Falcons are surveying contingency plans by providing Ishmael with substantial reps at safety, a position he has familiarity with after playing four collegiate seasons as a defensive back, and being selected as Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year (2012) during his time at Central Florida. Ishmael began his career with Atlanta as a safety and worked his way up to being a 10-game starter at the position in 2014, but the majority of his defensive snaps over the past two years have come at linebacker. The coaching staff seems excited about sliding Damontae Kazee to nickelback and maintaining him in a prominent role, rather than him being exclusively a backup safety with Keanu Neal (ACL) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) returning from injury. Therein lies the motivation to both see what Ishmael can still do at the position, and to sharpen his skills so that Kazee is not the only reliable backup option.