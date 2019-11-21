Play

Ishmael (concussion) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

A valuable rotational piece capable of lining up at both linebacker and safety, Ishmael missed his first game of 2019 when he sat out Atlanta's Week 11 matchup against the Panthers. He sustained a concussion during the Week 10 upset of the Saints, but, prior to that outing, he had fielded 30-plus percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps in each of the preceding six games. In order to suit up for a crucial Week 12 game against the Buccaneers, Ishmael first will have to clear the concussion protocol.

