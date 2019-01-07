Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Key special teams contributor
Ishmael recorded 21 tackles, one pass deflection and one recovered fumble for the Falcons this season.
The veteran Ishmael saw a significant drop-off in his defensive involvement in 2018, failing to record a start for the first time since his rookie season, and fielding just 63 defensive snaps compared to 115 in 2017. He was, however, a crucial component to Atlanta's improvement in kick coverage, playing 74.6 percent of the special teams snaps for a Falcons unit that improved from 32nd in yards allowed per kick return last year to 17th in 2018.
More News
-
Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Returning to Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Quiet in 2017•
-
Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Notches first sack of season•
-
Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Breaks out in loss•
-
Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Playing linebacker at minicamp•
-
Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Will play outside linebacker in spring•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...