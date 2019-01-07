Ishmael recorded 21 tackles, one pass deflection and one recovered fumble for the Falcons this season.

The veteran Ishmael saw a significant drop-off in his defensive involvement in 2018, failing to record a start for the first time since his rookie season, and fielding just 63 defensive snaps compared to 115 in 2017. He was, however, a crucial component to Atlanta's improvement in kick coverage, playing 74.6 percent of the special teams snaps for a Falcons unit that improved from 32nd in yards allowed per kick return last year to 17th in 2018.