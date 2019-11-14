Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Misses Wednesday's session
Ishmael (concussion) did not participate during practice Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Ishmael sustained the concussion while running downfield on kickoff coverage late in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's Week 10 win against New Orleans, and popped up on the injury report to kick off the week of preparation for Carolina. Coach Dan Quinn has not yet spelled out Ishmael's expected recovery timeline, but he will have to pass the league's concussion protocol before returning to game action. Whether that comes in Week 11 remains up in the air, as Atlanta's defense prepares to take on a Kyle Allen-led Panthers offense that has been contained to 16 or fewer points over two of its past three games.
