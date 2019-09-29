Play

Ishmael made nine tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Titans.

The Falcons struggled against Marcus Mariota, allowing him to throw for 227 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Nevertheless, Ishmael ended the contest with a decent stat line in his first start of the season in place of Keanu Neal (Achilles). There may be growing pains as Ishmael adjusts, but it appears he's filling in decently for now.

