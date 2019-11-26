Play

Ishmael (concussion) is not listed on the Falcons' injury report for Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

All signs are pointing to Ishmael's availability for Thursday's game against the Saints. Assuming he continues symptom-free, he should provide depth in Atlanta's secondary.

