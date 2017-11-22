Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Notches first sack of season
Ishmael posted four tackles (two solo) and one sack Monday against the Seahawks.
Ishmael was sent on the safety blitz Monday and succeeded. However, he only played nine defensive snaps as the Falcons' No. 3 safety, and he has only accrued dougle-digit defensive snaps once this season.
More News
-
Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Breaks out in loss•
-
Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Playing linebacker at minicamp•
-
Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Will play outside linebacker in spring•
-
Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Will stay in Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Headed for IR•
-
Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Unable to return Sunday•
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...