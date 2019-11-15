Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Out Week 12
Ishmael (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Carolina, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ishmael suffered the concussion on kickoff coverage during last week's win over the Saints and was unable to practice this week. The 28-year-old will remain sidelined until he fully clears the concussion protocol. The potential return of CB Desmond Trufant (toe) looms large for Atlanta's injury-plagued secondary.
