Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Quiet in 2017
Ishmael recorded 29 tackles (15 solo), one sack, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery across 16 games in 2017.
Ishmael saw a drop-off in defensive snaps last season, going from 310 in 2016 to 114 this past year. He now hits the market as an unrestricted free agent and due to his lack of play time last season, it seems likely the safety could be calling somewhere else home next season.
More News
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...