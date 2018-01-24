Ishmael recorded 29 tackles (15 solo), one sack, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery across 16 games in 2017.

Ishmael saw a drop-off in defensive snaps last season, going from 310 in 2016 to 114 this past year. He now hits the market as an unrestricted free agent and due to his lack of play time last season, it seems likely the safety could be calling somewhere else home next season.