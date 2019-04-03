Ishmael re-signed on a one-year contract with the Falcons on Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Ishmael returns to Atlanta on a one-year deal for the third consecutive offseason. He was rarely needed on defense in 2018, but the Falcons' 2013 seventh-rounder was a solid contributor on special teams and should serve the Falcons well in that capacity again in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories