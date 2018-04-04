Falcons' Kemal Ishmael: Returning to Atlanta
Ishmael re-signed with the Falcons on a one-year contract Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Ishmael, who's spent his entire five-year career with the Falcons, is a versatile member of the Atlanta secondary and should continue to serve as a special-teams ace who can provide depth at safety. The 2013 seventh-rounder accrued 29 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in 16 games during the 2017 campaign.
