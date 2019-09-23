Ishmael is expected to start at strong safety with Keanu Neal (Achilles) out for the season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Although the Falcons will likely look to free agency for additional depth or a possible starter, Ishmael looks set to start in Week 4's game versus the Titans. The 28-year-old made six solo tackles after Neal exited this past Sunday's game versus the Colts. His starting experience is limited, but he may have decent IDP value for the time being.