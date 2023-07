Turay signed with the Falcons on Saturday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Turay played four seasons with the Colts before spending last year with the 49ers, where he had just one tackle across three games. Since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Turay has registered 34 tackles and 15 sacks in 41 games. He's a depth edge piece for a Falcons defensive front led by veterans Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree.