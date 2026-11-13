Daniels (Achilles) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Daniels popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to an Achilles injury, but his full session Friday was enough for him to avoid an injury tag for Sunday's home game. The rookie fourth-rounder has accumulated 61 tackles (41 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery through nine regular-season games.