Daniels (Achilles) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Daniels popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to an Achilles injury, but he was able to avoid an injury designation for Week 8 after logging a full session Friday. The rookie fourth-rounder has logged at least seven combined tackles in each of his last three outings, and through seven regular-season games he has accumulated 40 tackles (31 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery.