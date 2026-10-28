Daniels recorded 11 tackles (nine solo), an interception and a fumble recovery Sunday in a 29-20 victory versus San Francisco.

That Daniels was even on the field Sunday was a victory in itself after he was carted off the field and transported to the hospital due to a neck injury one week prior. The talented rookie not only suited up against San Francisco, he was a central part of sending the 49ers to their first loss, as he led Atlanta in tackles and essentially sealed the win in the fourth quarter by intercepting Brock Purdy with less than three minutes remaining and then recovering a George Kittle fumble with under a minute left. The memorable effort included Daniels' first career interception, first career recovered fumble and career-high single-game tackle tally.