Daniels (Achilles) was limited in Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Daniels practiced in full Wednesday, though after being downgraded to limited Thursday, there is concern he won't be on the field in Week 8 versus Tampa Bay. The 23-year-old is coming off the best performance of his career in the Week 7 win over the 49ers, garnering 11 tackles (nine solo) and one interception. His services will be needed even more if Divine Deablo (forearm) can't suit up once again. However, if Deablo and Daniels are both sidelined, Harold Perkins, Christian Harris and Josh Woods would likely be more involved.