Sheffield (foot) returned to practice Tuesday morning, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The second-year pro missed a few days of practice while nursing a sore foot. Sheffield will compete for cornerback snaps with A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver and Darqueze Dennard.
