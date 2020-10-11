Sheffield (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 24-year-old exited after tweaking his ankle and was considered questionable to return, but he was ultimately able to retake the field. Sheffield has four tackles and one pass defensed with the Falcons trailing 20-10 during the third quarter.
