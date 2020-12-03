Sheffield (illness) did not participate during the Falcons' practice session Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sheffield logged three total tackles on 32 defensive snaps during Atlanta's Week 12 win over the Raiders. He was not reported as having any issues postgame, rendering his illness a new development as the Falcons open up the in-person practice week. The 24-year-old's defensive involvement has faded recently, with A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard and Isaiah Oliver all receiving more snaps than him over each of the Falcons' past three games.