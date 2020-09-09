Sheffield (foot) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Sheffield was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot at Wednesday's practice, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution . When healthy, the second-year pro looks primed to handle a rotational role at cornerback, but he'll only have two more opportunities to practice ahead of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.
