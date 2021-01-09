Sheffield logged five tackles (four solo) during last Sunday's 44-27 loss to Tampa Bay, and he closed the 2020 campaign with 51 tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble over 13 games.

Sheffield remains without an interception over 29 NFL appearances, as Atlanta tied for 24th in the league with 11 forced INTs in 2020. Meanwhile, he's surrendered an average 73.6 percent completion rate and a passer rating of 114.7 over 125 career coverage targets. The 2019 fourth-round draft choice from Ohio State remains under contract for two more seasons, as Atlanta continues to develop its homegrown cornerback nucleus of Sheffield, A.J. Terrell and Isaiah Oliver.