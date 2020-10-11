Sheffield exited Sunday's game against the Panthers with an ankle injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The 24-year-old missed the first three games of the season with a foot injury, so it's at least good news that he didn't aggravate that injury. Blidi Wreh-Wilson should see more snaps while Sheffield is sidelined.
More News
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Decent 2020 debut on MNF•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Season debut on tap•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: First practice session of season•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Returning to practice•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Ruled out to face Bears•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Expected to miss Week 3•