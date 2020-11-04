Sheffield (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Sheffield's head injury has been confirmed as a concussion, so he'll need to clear concussion protocol to suit up Sunday against the Broncos. On the bright side, the second-year cornerback was at least able to get in a limited practice to start the week.
