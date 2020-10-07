Sheffield collected six tackles and one pass deflection while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps during Monday night's 30-16 loss to Green Bay.

Though Atlanta's defense as a whole was torched by Aaron Rodgers, surrendering 327 passing yards and four touchdowns to the future Hall of Famer, Sheffield allowed completions on just 50 percent of his targets. The 24-year-old held Rodgers to a 67.2 pass rating when throwing in his direction, but with Darqueze Dennard (hamstring), Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) all unavailable for Week 4, the Falcons were no match for Green Bay's passing attack. Next up is a showdown with NFC South rival Carolina and its quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is coming off a 276-yard, two-touchdown passing performance against the Cardinals.