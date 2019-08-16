Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Exits with hamstring injury
Sheffield was removed from Thursday's preseason matchup with the Jets due to a hamstring injury, Wendy Adams of the Falcons Radio Network reports.
The injury is the second to afflict Atlanta's secondary Thursday, as Damontae Kazee also exited the contest with a rib injury. With Sheffield sidelined, Chris Cooper, Ryan Neal and Jayson Stanley seem likeliest to see extra reps.
