Sheffield (foot) is not expected to suit up against Chicago on Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Sheffield has missed back-to-back games to begin the 2020 season, and it looks as though he'll need to wait at least another week before retaking the field. Darqueze Dennard stands to continue playing a starting role as long as Sheffield is unable to go.
More News
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Foot injury persists•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: injury downplayed•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Officially out Sunday•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Unlikely to go Week 1•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Can't practice Wednesday•