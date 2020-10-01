Sheffield (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Sheffield missed Atlanta's first three games of the season due to a foot injury, but he now looks on track for Monday's upcoming contest against the Packers. Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sheffield is expected to immediately handle his usual starting role at left cornerback.
