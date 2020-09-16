Sheffield (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Dan Quinn has downplayed Sheffield's foot injury, but it forced the cornerback to miss Atlanta's first game. If Sheffield fails to up his practice participation as the week unfolds, he'll likely be out again Sunday in Dallas.
