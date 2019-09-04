Sheffield (hamstring) is not listed on Atlanta's injury report Wednesday, William McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Sheffield appears back to full health after managing a hamstring injury during the preseason. The rookie fourth-round pick projects to contribute on special times and provide the Falcons with depth in the secondary.

