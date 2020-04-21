Coach Dan Quinn believes that Sheffield could develop into the Falcons' No. 1 cornerback, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "He's definitely somebody with the speed and short-space quickness to (become our best cornerback)," Quinn said Monday. "I definitely think he has a shot to do that, based on his speed and that I think he's going to continue to grow."

Some advanced metrics providers may consider the coach's assessment optimistic, as Pro Football Focus reported Sheffield as having the 15th-worst coverage grade among 114 qualified cornerbacks last year. He fielded 378 of his 697 defensive snaps in the slot and another 227 as a wide corner, but he'll have to improve in both regards if he is to match up reasonably against the myriad of Pro-Bowl caliber receivers within his own division.