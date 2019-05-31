Sheffield was fielding snaps as the second-team nickelback during OTAs Thursday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Sheffield was contained to individual drills during rookie minicamp after injuring his left pectoral muscle while benching at the NFL combine. Now recuperated and fully participating in OTAs, the uber-athletic rookie will look to polish his defensive skillset in a backup role, while retaining a puncher's chance at overtaking Justin Hardy as the primary punt returner. Though he took snaps at nickelback Thursday, head coach Dan Quinn stated earlier this offseason that he expects Sheffield to lineup as a perimeter corner frequently.