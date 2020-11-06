Sheffield (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The 24-year-old suffered the concussion last Thursday against the Panthers, but he was able to clear the concussion protocol with the extra time between games. Sheffield should fill his usual role in the secondary for Atlanta on Sunday.
