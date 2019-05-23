Sheffield has seemingly recovered from the pectoral injury that limited him at rookie minicamp, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sheffield sustained the pectoral injury at the combine. The Ohio State product -- now that he's healthy -- should be in the mix for Atlanta's No. 4 cornerback job behind starters Desmond Trufant and Isaiah Oliver, as well as Damontae Kazee. Sheffield was also spotted fielding punts Thursday, and could rack up return yards on the special teams unit -- especially given his speed and athleticism.